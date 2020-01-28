Short Interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Grows By 14.4%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,250,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 14,210,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from to in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 957,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,489. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $369.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 23.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.