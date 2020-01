Short Interest in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Increases By 18.2%

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 721,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

PAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

NYSE:PAM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. 27,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,724. The company has a market capitalization of $888.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95. Pampa Energia has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.65 million. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 26.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pampa Energia by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 62,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Pampa Energia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pampa Energia by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa EnergĂ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

