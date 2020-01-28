Short Interest in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Increases By 18.2%

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 721,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

PAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

NYSE:PAM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. 27,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,724. The company has a market capitalization of $888.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95. Pampa Energia has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.65 million. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 26.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pampa Energia by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 62,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Pampa Energia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pampa Energia by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

