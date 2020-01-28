Short Interest in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Drops By 11.2%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 9,300,000 shares. Approximately 29.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $44,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $73,334. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 279,475 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. WBB Securities started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

