Short Interest in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Drops By 15.0%

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ PEBK traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $167.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous None dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $29,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,780.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 44.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

