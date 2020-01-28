Short Interest in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Drops By 15.4%

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 845,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSMT. BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PriceSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

In other news, COO William J. Naylon sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $215,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,028.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $120,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,087 shares of company stock worth $5,466,313. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $79,786,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in PriceSmart by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after buying an additional 192,572 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PriceSmart by 113.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.28. 7,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,649. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.71.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

