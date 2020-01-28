Short Interest in Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Drops By 12.2%

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 233,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,320. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRTH shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

