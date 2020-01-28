Short Interest in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Declines By 15.8%

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.81. 790,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,340. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.55. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qorvo from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

