Short Interest in Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) Decreases By 12.5%

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

MARK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 142,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.82. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Remark will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

