Short Interest in Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Drops By 12.7%

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 25,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SACH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the second quarter worth $80,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 333.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 167,916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 47.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 741.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 464,634 shares during the last quarter.

SACH stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

