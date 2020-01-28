Short Interest in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Decreases By 16.3%

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after buying an additional 53,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 174,332 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 45.7% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 929,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 291,482 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. 168,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,207. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.63. SandRidge Energy has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $58.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.