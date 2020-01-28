Short Interest in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Rises By 18.8%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,200 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 593,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in SkyWest by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of SKYW stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $62.23. 1,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. SkyWest has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $66.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.56.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

