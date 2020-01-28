Short Interest in Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Drops By 13.7%

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 198,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $793,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Shares of Super League Gaming stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 2,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $11.55.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLGG. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.