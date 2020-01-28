Short Interest in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Decreases By 11.5%

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 88,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.02. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

