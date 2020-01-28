Short Interest in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Drops By 15.1%

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 5,900,000 shares. Currently, 24.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 335,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 8,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $911.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.70. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 5,528.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 664,654 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.