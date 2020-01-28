Short Interest in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Declines By 14.6%

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 8,230,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 709,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

TCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taubman Centers by 13,569.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 630,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Taubman Centers by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,684 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Taubman Centers by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 880,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,967,000 after purchasing an additional 302,760 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taubman Centers by 1,160.0% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taubman Centers by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 118,073 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TCO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.53. 51,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is presently 70.50%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

