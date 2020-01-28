Short Interest in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Decreases By 12.8%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,500 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 681,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 271,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of TDY traded up $10.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,957. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $216.52 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total transaction of $1,715,274.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,322,149 in the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

