Short Interest in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Drops By 12.2%

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. 226,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.98. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 26.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tenaris by 94.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Tenaris by 9.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

