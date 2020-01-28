Short Interest in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Drops By 15.3%

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 378,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of TTC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $81.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,229. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. Toro’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.