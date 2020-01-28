Short Interest in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Rises By 14.4%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 931,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TransEnterix in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransEnterix by 225.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 77,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransEnterix in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in TransEnterix by 38.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransEnterix by 761.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 456,881 shares during the last quarter.

TRXC stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. TransEnterix has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $43.29.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

