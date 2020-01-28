Short Interest in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Increases By 17.1%

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 170,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

NYSE:TNP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. 20,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $306.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 49.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 444,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter worth $38,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

