Short Interest in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expands By 17.7%

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,300 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 352,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. Bank of America assumed coverage on TTEC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,071,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $429,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,247,299.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,458,588 shares of company stock worth $126,354,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in TTEC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TTEC by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in TTEC by 4.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. TTEC has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter. TTEC had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

