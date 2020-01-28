Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Grows By 22.9%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 216.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of United-Guardian worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UG opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United-Guardian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

