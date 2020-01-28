Short Interest in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Decreases By 12.5%

VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 23,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VirTra Systems stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.97% of VirTra Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VirTra Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded VirTra Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VirTra Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.11. VirTra Systems has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.11.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. VirTra Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VirTra Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

