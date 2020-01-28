Short Interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Grows By 20.3%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days. Approximately 29.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 4.56.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZYNE shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 341.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 691,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

