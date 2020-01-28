SIBCoin (SIB) Price Tops $0.0296

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, C-CEX, YoBit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $537,648.00 and $2,242.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,999.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.01909557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.44 or 0.04065325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00649485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00123409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00730486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010041 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00029523 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00607374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,167,032 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

