Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Down 11.2% in January

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SMTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.28 million.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

