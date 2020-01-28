Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SSPKU) Lock-Up Period Will End on February 4th

Silver Spike Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SSPKU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 4th. Silver Spike Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 8th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17. Silver Spike Acquisition has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSPKU. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,080,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000.

About Silver Spike Acquisition

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

