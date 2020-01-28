SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Down 12.7% in January

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,800 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 238,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 69.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 144.1% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $6.26. 74,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,504. The company has a market capitalization of $88.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.67. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.59. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.