Silverway (SLV) Market Cap Tops $18.27 Million

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 26.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Silverway has a market capitalization of $18.27 million and approximately $419,833.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Silverway has traded down 49.9% against the dollar. One Silverway token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,999.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.44 or 0.04065325 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001868 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00702094 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.