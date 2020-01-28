Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Simmons First National in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.53. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens cut Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

