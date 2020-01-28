Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $798,240.00 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $798,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,922,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,716,596.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLP traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.95. 79,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,404. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $580.36 million, a P/E ratio of 67.90 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Simulations Plus by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

