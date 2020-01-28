Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Price Up 1.8% This Week

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $25.98 million and approximately $249,325.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $532.18 or 0.05700849 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00128099 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016877 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00032530 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

SAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 25,485,918 tokens. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars.

