Sirius XM (SIRI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.61.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,885 shares of company stock worth $21,820,069 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

