Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €99.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €99.00 ($115.12) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixt has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €105.50 ($122.67).

Shares of SIX2 traded up €1.20 ($1.40) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €93.05 ($108.20). 23,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €75.60 ($87.91) and a fifty-two week high of €103.40 ($120.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is €91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

