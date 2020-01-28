SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

SKYW traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. 102,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,056. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.56.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 0.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in SkyWest by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

