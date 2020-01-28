Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from to in a report on Friday. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.13 and a 200 day moving average of $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,229.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $3,298,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,892,262.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.