Smart Global (SGH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

1/15/2020 – Smart Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

1/15/2020 – Smart Global was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Smart Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/13/2020 – Smart Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Smart Global was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/26/2019 – Smart Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

12/20/2019 – Smart Global had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Smart Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Smart Global had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Smart Global was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/5/2019 – Smart Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

12/5/2019 – Smart Global was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,060. The firm has a market cap of $787.32 million, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Smart Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smart Global by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 129,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Smart Global by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Smart Global by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Smart Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,267,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

