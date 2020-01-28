SmartCash (SMART) Trading 46.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. SmartCash has a market cap of $5.15 million and $388,037.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,383.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.01879159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.47 or 0.04040004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00645615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00121503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00721936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009627 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028843 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00608051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CoinBene, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

