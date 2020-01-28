SmartCoin (SMC) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, SmartCoin has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SmartCoin has a market capitalization of $13,982.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00648447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007490 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00034996 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About SmartCoin

SmartCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,698,994 coins. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

