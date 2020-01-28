SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 51,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $324.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.77. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. DA Davidson raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.