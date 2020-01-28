Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,436.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $987.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,393.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1,269.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.25.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

