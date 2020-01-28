Smith Salley & Associates Reduces Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $15,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $6,823,964 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $202.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.06.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

