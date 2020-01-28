Smith Salley & Associates Sells 1,617 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,312,000 after buying an additional 705,176 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

