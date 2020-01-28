SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 381,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Smith acquired 14,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,755.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,895.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard E. Fitzgerald acquired 43,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $117,670.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,924.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 61,922 shares of company stock worth $166,841. 34.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SMTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SMTC by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SMTC has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $108.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.88.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). SMTC had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SMTC will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

