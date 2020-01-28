Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Snap from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,916.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,486,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,442,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $22,481,349.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,866,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,728,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 7,446.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.11. Snap has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.