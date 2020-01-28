Snap (SNAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Snap to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SNAP opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. Snap has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,486,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,442,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 29,307 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $425,244.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,503,894.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418 over the last three months.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.51.

Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

