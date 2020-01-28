Snovian.Space Price Hits $0.0021 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 152.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Snovian.Space has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. Snovian.Space has a market cap of $587,794.00 and $1,462.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 388,233,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,878,277 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico.

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

