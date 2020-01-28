SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $378,244.00 and approximately $67,683.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,339.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.62 or 0.01890122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.94 or 0.04087482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00653769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00126061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00724934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009706 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029020 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00619046 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,833,980 coins and its circulating supply is 21,756,888 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.