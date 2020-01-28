Social Activity Token Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Social Activity Token token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Exrates. Social Activity Token has a total market cap of $59,422.00 and $1.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Social Activity Token has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046816 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00314388 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010689 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

Social Activity Token is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial.

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Activity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

