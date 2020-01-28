Sociall Trading Up 35.9% Over Last Week (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Sociall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. Sociall has a market capitalization of $87,791.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.58 or 0.03146087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00196282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io.

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

